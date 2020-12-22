DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

2020. december 22., kedd, 10:31







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


/ Share Repurchase






QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information








22.12.2020 / 10:31



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting



With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on May 6, 2019.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from December 14, 2020 until and including December 17, 2020 amounts to 400 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



























Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
14 December 2020 100 42.9000 4,290.00
15 December 2020 100 42.4000 4,240.00
16 December 2020 100 42.0400 4,204.00
17 December 2020 100 41.8700 4,187.00
Total 400 42.3025 16,921.00

 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.om/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from November 11, 2020 until and including December 17, 2020 amounts to 1,345,901 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 39.48 a total price of EUR 53,139,675.48 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of November 10, 2020 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1808) a USD amount of approximately 62.7 million was paid to buy back the shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 22 December 2020



Managing Board



###
Contacts:


QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail: ir@qiagen.com


Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail: pr@qiagen.com

















22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1155273  22.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum