Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting

With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on May 6, 2019.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from December 14, 2020 until and including December 17, 2020 amounts to 400 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

14 December 2020

100

42.9000

4,290.00

15 December 2020

100

42.4000

4,240.00

16 December 2020

100

42.0400

4,204.00

17 December 2020

100

41.8700

4,187.00

Total

400

42.3025

16,921.00



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.om/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from November 11, 2020 until and including December 17, 2020 amounts to 1,345,901 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 39.48 a total price of EUR 53,139,675.48 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of November 10, 2020 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1808) a USD amount of approximately 62.7 million was paid to buy back the shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 22 December 2020

Managing Board

