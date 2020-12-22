DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.12.2020 / 12:35




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mag. Dr. h.c.
First name: Monika
Last name(s): Kircher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33.51 EUR 3116.43 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
33.51 EUR 3116.43 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64087  22.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

