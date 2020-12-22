



Corestate"s subsidiary Hannover Leasing advises Perial on acquisition of the historic Post Office Building in The Hague"s HS Quarter

Largest transaction for Perial in the Netherlands with investment volume of over €100 million



Conversion of former post sorting center into first-class office building



New headquarters of Dutch PostNL



Central location in key district of central The Hague



Top investment with focus on sustainability, health and well-being of users



Pullach, December 22, 2020. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), acted as transaction manager in the acquisition of the well-known "Post Office Building" in the center of The Hague from development group LIFE for a fund managed by Perial. For Perial, it is the largest single transaction to date outside of France, with a total investment volume of over €100 million. The anchor tenant of the monumental office building, which is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment until mid-2021, is the Dutch postal service PostNL, which will create its new headquarters there.

Nils Hübener, Chief Investment Officer of Corestate: "The Post Office Building, located in the sought-after HS Quarter, is representative of the fact that we offer our clients excellent access to the best investment properties in A-locations of European cities. The prospects for a sustained increase in the property"s attractiveness and profitability are particularly good, not only because of the long-term commitment of reputable tenants. It is also located in a rapidly developing city quarter that will be geared towards urban mixed-use living and working requirements for future generations."

Built in 1939, the historic property is a former post sorting center and has long been a defining landmark within The Hague"s city center. Finally, the "Post Office Building" is the result of a transformation into a prime office building in a prominent urban location next to Hollands Spoor station, where LIFE and partner companies will develop approximately 245,000 sq.m of mixed-use space in the coming years.

With completion of the extensive modernization works, the property will take a pivotal role in the district"s development with its focus on sustainability, health and user well-being. "Post Office Building" will offer modern office space including a large atrium with a total leasable area of around 25,000 sq.m, of which PostNL is leasing 19,000 sq.m and 6,000 sq.m being let by Belgian co-working provider Fosbury & Sons. The leases run for 15 years each.

JLL acted as buy-side advisor on the transaction, legal advice for the purchaser was provided by Nauta Dutilh/Greenberg Traurig and technical expertise by CVO Group. LIFE was advised by Fakton Capital, SENS Real Estate and Van Doorne.

