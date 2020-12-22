DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer
Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer
The joint statement sets out in detail the underlying financial and non-financial aspects and the overall circumstances which the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have taken into account in making their recommendation to Siltronic"s shareholders to accept the tender offer.
The joint reasoned statement is published on Siltronic"s website https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/information-regarding-tender-offer-by-globalwafers.html (non-binding English translation).
The binding German version is available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/informationen-zum-uebernahmeangebot-durch-globalwafers.html.
Contact:
Petra Mueller
Company profile:
Siltronic is one of the world"s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156833
