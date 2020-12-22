DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer

Siltronic AG: Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstrasse 172

81677 Munich

Germany
www.siltronic.com



Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board publish joint reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" tender offer and recommend their shareholders to accept the offer

Munich, Germany, December 22, 2020 - On December 21, 2020 GlobalWafers GmbH with its seat in Munich, Germany, published a voluntary public tender offer of EUR 125 per share in cash for all shares of Siltronic AG. GlobalWafers GmbH is a subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., headquartered in Taiwan. After a careful and in-depth examination of the offer document, Siltronic"s Executive Board and Supervisory Board recommend in their joint reasoned statement that Siltronic shareholders accept the tender offer.



The joint statement sets out in detail the underlying financial and non-financial aspects and the overall circumstances which the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have taken into account in making their recommendation to Siltronic"s shareholders to accept the tender offer.



The joint reasoned statement is published on Siltronic"s website https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/information-regarding-tender-offer-by-globalwafers.html (non-binding English translation).



The binding German version is available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/informationen-zum-uebernahmeangebot-durch-globalwafers.html.

Only the reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is authoritative. The information in this press release does not constitute an explanation or supplement to the contents in the reasoned statement.



 



Contact:



Petra Mueller

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

email: investor.relations@siltronic.com



Company profile:



Siltronic is one of the world"s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
