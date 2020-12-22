DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms
2020. december 22., kedd, 18:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bastei Lübbe AG acquires publisher smarticular with sustainability platforms
Cologne, 22.12.2020. Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) has signed an agreement to fully acquire Business Hub Berlin UG: The company operates the imprint and publisher smarticular as well as the sustainability platforms www.smarticular.net and www.kostbarenatur.net as part of an innovative publishing model. The transaction is to be completed in January 2021 with economic effect as of 01.01.2021. With the acquisition, Bastei Lübbe AG expands and complements its content on the topic of sustainability. It further complements the business model of a classic publisher with socially relevant, customer-centric content of high integrity by building on the feedback and resonance of an organically grown community. Due to the joint expansion of the guidebook program, the two companies expect significant synergy effects. A significant portion of the purchase price is dependent on the future earnings of the acquired business over the next four years. The Executive Board expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on the Group"s earnings already in the 2021 / 2022 financial year. Based on the current figures, earnings per share (EPS) would increase by around 20% as a result of the acquisition and possible synergy effects. A similar effect is expected for subsequent years.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1157002
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1157002 22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]