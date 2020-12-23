DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Noah Fridolin
Nachname(n): Kuhn

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Joachim
Nachname(n): Kuhn
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Art des Geschäfts

Schenkung von 200.000 Aktien von Dr. Joachim Kuhn /
Schenkung von 200.000 Aktien von In Sook Yoo


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-22; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
