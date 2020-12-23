DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.12.2020 / 22:02




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Noah Fridolin
Last name(s): Kuhn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Kuhn
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 200,000 shares from Dr. Joachim Kuhn / Donation of 200,000 shares from In Sook Yoo


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
64104  22.12.2020 


