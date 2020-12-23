DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors

DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors


23-Dec-2020 / 07:56 CET/CEST


Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2020 - Today, DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) signed the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in RLI Investors GmbH, Munich, along with a minority stake of 25% in Realogis Holding GmbH ("Realogis"), Munich. The purchase price approximates EUR 42 million. The transfer to the DIC Asset group of companies will take place at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.



RLI Investors currently has more than EUR 700 million in assets under management. With the acquisition, DIC Asset AG continues to expand its footprint in the strategically important logistics asset class for the benefit of national and international investors on its real estate management platform.




