DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG places Convertible Bond and performs capital increase
2020. december 23., szerda, 10:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn is issuing a convertible bond in the amount of 3.0 mn EUR. The total volume was successfully placed with institutional investors. The convertible bond has a term until the end of 2023 and an interest coupon of 6%. The funds will be used to refinance an existing bond in the same amount. The interest expense will be reduced.
The convertible bond can be converted into new ordinary bearer shares whereas 1,000 shares with a calculated nominal value of 1.00 EUR per share will be issued for each 1,000.00 EUR bond.
To strengthen the capital base, an existing liability of 1.27 mn EUR will be converted into equity by issuing 792,410 new shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share. The new share capital is 15,240,000.00 EUR. The resolutions have been passed and approved. The capital increase will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1157141
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1157141 23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]