Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|BASF SE
|Street:
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|Postal code:
|67056
|City:
|Ludwigshafen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Non- Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.07 %
|5.95 %
|6.02 %
|918478694
|Previous notification
|0.06 %
|0.76 %
|0.82 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000BASF111
|0
|502,311
|0 %
|0.05 %
|US0552625057
|0
|126,041
|0 %
|0.01 %
|Total
|628352
|0.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|Open
|3,380,433
|0.37 %
|Swap
|16.09.2022
|425,200
|0.05 %
|Call Warrant
|16.09.2022
|224,582
|0.02 %
|Future
|21.12.2029
|14,882,611
|1.62 %
|Call Option
|15.12.2023
|15,868,704
|1.73 %
|
|
|Total
|34,781,530
|3.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|Cash
|1,294,235
|0.14 %
|Put Warrant
|31.12.2030
|Cash
|159,135
|0.02 %
|Swap
|31.12.2030
|Cash
|2,608,208
|0.28 %
|CFD
|16.12.2030
|Cash
|1,163,652
|0.13 %
|Call Option
|23.02.2033
|Cash
|3,091,636
|0.34 %
|Put Option
|20.12.2030
|Cash
|1,168,016
|0.13 %
|Put Option
|20.12.2024
|Physical
|8,027,200
|0.87 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|Cash
|1,618,745
|0.18 %
|Future
|15.12.2023
|Cash
|740,909
|0.08 %
|
|
|
|Total
|19,871,735
|2.16 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
|5.30 %
|5.30 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC
| %
| %
| %
|GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Equity Markets, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|FOLIO FINANCIAL, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
