1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: WashTec AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Argonstraße 7
PLZ: 86153
Ort: Augsburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Anwendung der Handelsbuchausnahme gemäß § 36 Abs. 1 WpHG

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

16.12.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,00 % 0,01 % 0,01 % 13.976.970
letzte Mitteilung 6,24 % 0,03 % 6,27 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007507501 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
"Right of use" N/A N/A 806 0,01 %
    Summe 806 0,01 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

21.12.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung




1157250  23.12.2020 



