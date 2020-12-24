DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english

23.12.2020 / 21:14




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006013006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
8.8700 EUR 8870.00 EUR
8.8560 EUR 8856.00 EUR
8.8630 EUR 8863.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.8630 EUR 26597.8800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Boerse Duesseldorf - Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
64121  23.12.2020 


