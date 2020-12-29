DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








28.12.2020 / 13:57




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Prof. Dr.
Vorname: Oliver
Nachname(n): Lüdtke

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Berichtigung

Fehlerhaftes Dokument für Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften nach Art. 19 MAR verwendet (Auslandsemittent)

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
28,9849 EUR 269733,386 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
28,9849 EUR 269733,3860 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-23; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA, Frankfurt
MIC: FRAA














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



64129  28.12.2020 


