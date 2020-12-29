





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Prof. Dr.

Vorname:

Oliver

Nachname(n):

Lüdtke



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Berichtigung

Fehlerhaftes Dokument für Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften nach Art. 19 MAR verwendet (Auslandsemittent)



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

28,9849 EUR





269733,386 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

28,9849 EUR





269733,3860 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-23; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA, Frankfurt

MIC:

FRAA



