1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Oliver

Last name(s):

Lüdtke



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

Wrong form used for Manager Transaction"s



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.9849 EUR





269733.386 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

28.9849 EUR





269733.3860 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA, Frankurt

MIC:

FRAA



