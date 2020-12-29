DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.12.2020 / 13:57




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Lüdtke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Wrong form used for Manager Transaction"s

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
28.9849 EUR 269733.386 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.9849 EUR 269733.3860 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA, Frankurt
MIC: FRAA














Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
64129  28.12.2020 


