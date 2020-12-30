





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















29.12.2020 / 13:25









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Tobias

Last name(s):

Hueck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A13SX22





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 6.448 shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in the context of a distribution between a community of heirs with one other person who is subject to the reporting obligations according to Art. 19 MAR and five people who are not subject to the reporting obligations according to Art. 19 MAR.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0 EUR





0.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























29.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



