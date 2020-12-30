DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate





ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats





29-Dec-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17, MAR

ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats

Berlin, 29 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (securities identification number: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3) is acquiring all the shares of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). The purchase agreement on the takeover of the real estate manager has been signed today. This strategic acquisition will allow for further growth of ACCENTRO and the expansion of its property portfolio. DIM Holding AG is one of the leading real estate managers in Germany with approximately 2.8 billion euros in assets under management. The company manages around 18,500 residential units with a total area of approximately 1.4 million square metres; it has about 130 employees and operates seven branch offices across Germany.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany"s market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

Investor relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr



ACCENTRO Real Estate AG



Kantstraße 44/45



10625 Berlin



E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de



Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and public relations contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann



PB3C GmbH



Rankestraße 17



10789 Berlin



E-mail: jann@pb3c.com



Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612