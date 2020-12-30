DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
2020. december 29., kedd, 16:00
PRESS RELEASE
ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
Berlin, 29 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is acquiring DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). The purchase agreement was signed today. DIM is one of the leading real estate managers in Germany with about 130 employees at seven locations, managing residential and commercial real estate portfolios in Germany. The company currently has approx. 2.8 billion euros in assets under management with a total area of approx. 1.4 million square metres and manages some 18,500 residential units.
Alongside its current core business of privatisation, ACCENTRO has thus reached a further milestone, advancing its development into a residential investor and portfolio holder. Having only recently more than doubled its stock of residential properties to 5,200 residential units through the purchase of some 2,800 residential units, ACCENTRO is now planning the further expansion of its activities not only in Berlin and eastern Germany, but also in North Rhine-Westphalia, in the Rhine-Main region and in Bavaria, where ACCENTRO already owns properties.
"We intend to gradually increase the number of properties owned by ACCENTRO and thus become a long-term lessor irrespective of our privatisation portfolio. With this in mind, it makes sense to have a property manager on hand who acts as on-site caretaker and trouble-shooter with knowledge of the local market, close contact to tenants and in-depth technical knowledge of the managed real estate," explains Lars Schriewer, the CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "In DIM, we have found an established company with enormous competence, which forms the basis for the retention and appreciation of the value of the properties in our portfolio," adds Schriewer.
About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany"s market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag
Investor relations contact:
Thomas Eisenlohr
Karl-Philipp Jann
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1157700
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1157700 29.12.2020
