DGAP-DD: HumanOptics AG english

2020. december 30., szerda, 17:11















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.12.2020 / 17:10




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: HumanOptics Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Lijuan
Last name(s): Li
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HumanOptics AG


b) LEI

529900HR8K7EKH4RXW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6


b) Nature of the transaction

Share lending transactions as borrower regarding 162,000 non-par value shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














30.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG

Spardorfer Str. 150

91054 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: www.humanoptics.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64145  30.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum