Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 December 2020 until and including 30 December 2020, a number of 75,929 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

21.12.2020

38,630

25.8756

22.12.2020

37,299

26.7729

23.12.2020

-

-

28.12.2020

-

-

29.12.2020

-

-

30.12.2020

-

-



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 30 December 2020 amounts to 14,164,747 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 December 2020

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board