Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 21 December 2020 until and including 30 December 2020, a number of 75,929 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:
























Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
21.12.2020 38,630 25.8756
22.12.2020 37,299 26.7729
23.12.2020 - -
28.12.2020 - -
29.12.2020 - -
30.12.2020 - -

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 30 December 2020 amounts to 14,164,747 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 30 December 2020



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
