DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE







Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








30.12.2020 / 18:48



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Dec 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.47 % 4.52 % 9.00 % 199377935
Previous notification 5.003 % 0 % 5.003 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 8920798 0.00 % 4.47 %
Total 8920798 4.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible bonds 23.01.2027 09.01.2027 2761225 1.38 %
Convertible bonds 15.01.2028 02.01.2028 1923141 0.96 %
Call options 21.01.2022 21.01.2022 285000 0.14 %
Call options 19.03.2021 19.03.2021 500000 0.25 %
Call options 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 770000 0.39 %
Call options 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 250000 0.13 %
Call options 18.03.2022 18.03.2022 500000 0.25 %
    Total 6989366 3.51 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG




















































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Bullet swaps 02.06.2022 N/A Cash 69413 0.03 %
Bullet swaps 03.06.2022 N/A Cash 47146 0.02 %
Bullet swaps 04.06.2022 N/A Cash 171094 0.09 %
Bullet swaps 09.06.2022 N/A Cash 80138 0.04 %
Bullet swaps 10.06.2022 N/A Cash 6392 0.00 %
Bullet swaps 11.06.2022 N/A Cash 20672 0.01 %
Bullet swaps 14.06.2022 N/A Cash 73269 0.04 %
Bullet swaps 15.06.2022 N/A Cash 114870 0.06 %
Bullet swaps 16.06.2022 N/A Cash 116837 0.06 %
Bullet swaps 17.06.2022 N/A Cash 77551 0.04 %
Bullet swaps 22.06.2022 N/A Cash 23265 0.01 %
Bullet swaps 22.01.2024 N/A Cash 1224083 0.61 %
      Total 2024730 1.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners, LP % % 6.56 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Wavefront, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % 6.56 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Thebes Partners, LP % % %
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP % % 6.56 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Qena Capital Partners, LP % % %
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % 6.56 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Cardinal, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % %
Lugard Road Capital, LP % % %
Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP % % 6.56 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Luxor Management, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Group, LP % % 6.56 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

29 Dec 2020














30.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1157844  30.12.2020 



