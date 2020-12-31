DGAP-Adhoc: Tuff Group AG: Tuff Group AG intends unscheduled depreciation on fixed assets
2020. december 30., szerda, 19:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tuff Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Tuff Group AG intends unscheduled depreciation on fixed assets
Frankfurt am Main, 30 December 2020: In the course of preparing its financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, Tuff Group AG will recognise an impairment loss of EUR 33,215,000.00 on the balance sheet value of the shares in its sole subsidiary, Tuff Offshore Pte. Ltd, which operates as a plant engineering company in the oil and gas sector.
The write-down is due to a revaluation of fixed assets made to take account of macroeconomic changes as part of the preparation of the annual financial statements for the 2019 financial year. The global demand for oil and gas has decreased significantly. This circumstance thus also has a significant impact on the valuation of the business shares in the sole subsidiary, Tuff Offshore Pte. Ltd, which carries out plant construction projects in the field of oil and gas production.
An additional devaluation requirement for the balance sheet value of the shares in 2020 as an effect of the Corona pandemic is not expected.
The write-down not only reduces the value of the financial assets in the balance sheet, but also the EBIT and the annual result. On the other hand, the unscheduled depreciation has no effect on the cash flow. The write-down also has no impact on the 2019 consolidated financial statements of Tuff Group AG, which are to be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Notifier: Ganesh Paulraj, Executive Board Member, TUFF Group AG, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Germany
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tuff Group AG
|Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3
|80807 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 98972350
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@tuffgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.tuffgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1157974
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1157974 30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
