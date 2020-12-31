DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.12.2020 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 9.85
|16,120
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|16,120
|- Price11
|EUR 158,782
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|30 December 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|London Stock Exchange MTF
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 9.91
|15,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|15,000
|- Price11
|EUR 148,672.10
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|30 December 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|XETRA
(MIC: XETR)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|
