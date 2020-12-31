





















Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















30.12.2020 / 20:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Christoph Barchewitz



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.

b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 9.85

16,120

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

16,120

- Price11

EUR 158,782

e)

Date of the transaction12

30 December 2020

f)

Place of the transaction13

London Stock Exchange MTF







NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Christoph Barchewitz



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.

b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 9.91

15,000

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

15,000

- Price11

EUR 148,672.10

e)

Date of the transaction12

30 December 2020

f)

Place of the transaction13

XETRA



(MIC: XETR)



























30.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



