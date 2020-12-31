DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung
2020. december 30., szerda, 20:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance
CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung
- Outlook 2021: No profitability yet, but additional organic growth planned in 2021
Based on intensive communication with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to prove sufficient security in the calculation of the actuarial interest rate for CareFlex Chemie, the Management Board of DFV reviewed the overall project again. Against the background of an expected additional investment capital of € 50 million per year at DFV, the Management Board decided that the risk of generating the calculated actuarial interest rate clearly outweighs the advantages of remaining a primary insurer in the CareFlex consortium. At DFV"s request, the tariff parties and the members of the consortium have therefore agreed today that DFV will withdraw from the CareFlex Chemie project as primary insurer. DFV will conclude a reinsurance contract with Barmenia. DFV will thus no longer be responsible for the IT implementation of CareFlex Chemie. The necessary agreements have been signed today. The CareFlex tariff was calculated and launched at the end of 2019 in a phase of economic prosperity. Triggered by the global Corona pandemic, Germany experienced two waves of infection and two lock-downs of the economy. An end to the current lock-down is not in sight. Experts predict a third wave of infection and a "herd immunity" cannot be expected before 2022. Against this background, the Management Board considers the disproportionate increase of the investment capital by €50 million annually to be too risky and no longer justifiable for the size of Deutsche Familienversicherung.
DFV remains convinced of the innovative CareFlex Chemie project and will continue to be involved as a reinsurer in the first industry solution of this kind. As a reinsurer, however, DFV will no longer assume the risk of the capital investment, but only the underwriting risks, which are not subject to any influences from Corona pandemic or its economic consequences. Due to DFV"s withdrawal as primary insurer from the CareFlex consortium, the originally planned portfolio growth of € 70 million gross in 2021 will no longer be realised. Instead, DFV as a reinsurer expects a portfolio increase of € 40 million in the same period.
Since DFV as a reinsurer is no longer responsible for the run-off of CareFlex Chemie, the financial compensation calculated for this no longer applies, although this is not offset by any additional CareFlex-related expenses. DFV can therefore concentrate on its core business. For 2021, DFV is aiming for a disproportionate increase in new business, the internationalisation of the company and the introduction of new digital insurance products as well as the continuation of digitalisation overall. Against this background, DFV does not yet expect a positive result in 2021.
Press & Investor Relations Contact
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing Insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple & Sensible"). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants. The shares of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1157963
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1157963 30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
