The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 30, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 dec 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

814.266,00

814.257,86

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.691,00

3.690,96

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

111.552,00

111.552,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Warrant

2.538,00

2.538,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

38.642,00

38.642,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

52.050,00

52.050,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

834.929,00

834.920,65

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.999,00

2.998,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

557.143,00

557.143,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

345.075,00

345.071,55

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.489,98

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

42,00

42,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

663.427,00

663.420,37

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,16 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,51 %

2,65 %

Voting rights

3,16 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,51 %

2,65 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=103504&KeyWords=qiagen