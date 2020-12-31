DGAP-NVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 31. Dezember 2020
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

53.332.259














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
