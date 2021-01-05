DGAP-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. január 04., hétfő, 12:11







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








04.01.2021 / 12:11



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021

Address: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021

Address: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021

Address: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021

Address: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













04.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1158235  04.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158235&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum