04.01.2021



Correction of a publication dated 30.12.2020



1. Details of issuer


pferdewetten.de AG

Kaistr. 4

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.12.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

4.437.601














Language: English
