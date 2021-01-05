



1. Details of issuer



pferdewetten.de AG



Kaistr. 4



40221 Dusseldorf



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

30.12.2020



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

4.437.601







