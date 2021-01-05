DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Wössner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: CEO, Managing director of the general partner of the issuer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A288904, WKN: A28890) under the Stock Option Program 2019


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 1,250,000 stock options to subscribe to one share each in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA as part of the participation in the stock option program 2019 as a component of the remuneration. The exercisability of the stock options depends on the achievement of the performance target, the expiry of the four-year waiting period and, in principle, also on the continued employment with the issuer. The exercise price corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the issuer"s shares for a period beginning 45 calendar days before and ending 45 calendar days after the respective issue date.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
