1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Wössner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

CEO, Managing director of the general partner of the issuer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A288904





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

79.40 EUR





21358.60 EUR



79.35 EUR





70780.20 EUR



79.30 EUR





36795.20 EUR



79.25 EUR





33824.00 EUR



79.10 EUR





15108.10 EUR



79.05 EUR





7746.90 EUR



79.20 EUR





36590.40 EUR



79.15 EUR





26594.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

79.2659 EUR





237797.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra, Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



