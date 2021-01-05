DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA english

04.01.2021 / 16:47




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Wössner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: CEO, Managing director of the general partner of the issuer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
79.40 EUR 21358.60 EUR
79.35 EUR 70780.20 EUR
79.30 EUR 36795.20 EUR
79.25 EUR 33824.00 EUR
79.10 EUR 15108.10 EUR
79.05 EUR 7746.90 EUR
79.20 EUR 36590.40 EUR
79.15 EUR 26594.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
79.2659 EUR 237797.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra, Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
