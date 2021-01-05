DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD
2021. január 04., hétfő, 18:30
London - January 4, 2021. Dialog Semiconductor plc ((XETRA:DLG) ("Dialog"), a leading provider of battery and power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today announced that it has chosen the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as its new EU home member state following the end of transition period in relation to the United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union. The decision was made on the basis of Dialog"s shares being admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that this is the only admission to trading of Dialog securities within the European Union.
Following the end of the transition period, the United Kingdom will be treated as a third country within the meaning of the European legislation. Therefore, Dialog was required to choose a new home member state as laid down in Article 2(1)(i) of the EU-Transparency Directive.
As a result of the change of home member state, from now on Dialog will be supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,"BaFin") and certain notifications by Dialog and its shareholders have to be made in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, "WpHG"). This includes notifications in relation to shareholdings in Dialog.
In that respect, we advise our shareholders that according to the applicable German laws, shareholders need to notify BaFin and Dialog, if the voting rights from Dialog shares held reach, exceed or fall below the 3% threshold. Notifications have to be made by way of a so-called voting rights notification to BaFin via BaFin"s notification platform at https://portal.mvp.bafin.de/MvpPortalWeb/app/login.html?locale=en_UK with a copy (by e-mail) to Dialog (IR@diasemi.com).
In case of doubt, shareholder should consult with their regular legal advisors. Further information on applicable thresholds and voting rights notifications can be found:
- On BaFin website at https://www.bafin.de/EN/Aufsicht/BoersenMaerkte/Transparenzpflichten/BedeutendeStimmrechtsanteile/bedeutendestimmrechtsanteile_node_en.html ; and
- In BaFin Issuer Guidelines (Module B) which are available on BaFin website at https://www.bafin.de/EN/Aufsicht/BoersenMaerkte/Emittentenleitfaden/Modul2/emittentenleitfaden_node_en.html.
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately [2,300] employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1158340
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1158340 04.01.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]