London - January 4, 2021. Dialog Semiconductor plc ((XETRA:DLG) ("Dialog"), a leading provider of battery and power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today announced that it has chosen the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as its new EU home member state following the end of transition period in relation to the United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union. The decision was made on the basis of Dialog"s shares being admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that this is the only admission to trading of Dialog securities within the European Union.

Following the end of the transition period, the United Kingdom will be treated as a third country within the meaning of the European legislation. Therefore, Dialog was required to choose a new home member state as laid down in Article 2(1)(i) of the EU-Transparency Directive.

As a result of the change of home member state, from now on Dialog will be supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,"BaFin") and certain notifications by Dialog and its shareholders have to be made in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, "WpHG"). This includes notifications in relation to shareholdings in Dialog.

In that respect, we advise our shareholders that according to the applicable German laws, shareholders need to notify BaFin and Dialog, if the voting rights from Dialog shares held reach, exceed or fall below the 3% threshold. Notifications have to be made by way of a so-called voting rights notification to BaFin via BaFin"s notification platform at https://portal.mvp.bafin.de/MvpPortalWeb/app/login.html?locale=en_UK with a copy (by e-mail) to Dialog (IR@diasemi.com).

In case of doubt, shareholder should consult with their regular legal advisors. Further information on applicable thresholds and voting rights notifications can be found:

- On BaFin website at https://www.bafin.de/EN/Aufsicht/BoersenMaerkte/Transparenzpflichten/BedeutendeStimmrechtsanteile/bedeutendestimmrechtsanteile_node_en.html ; and

- In BaFin Issuer Guidelines (Module B) which are available on BaFin website at https://www.bafin.de/EN/Aufsicht/BoersenMaerkte/Emittentenleitfaden/Modul2/emittentenleitfaden_node_en.html.



Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano



Head of Investor Relations



T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London



Matt Dixon



T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt



Steffi Kim



T: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996

Steffi.Kim@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately [2,300] employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management"s current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

