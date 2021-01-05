DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE expects to exceed its EBIT forecast for 2020
2021. január 04., hétfő, 20:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
MLP SE recorded significantly higher performance-linked compensation in the fourth quarter of 2020 than previously planned. Alongside overall positive development of operation, the MLP Group therefore expects to exceed its EBIT forecast (upper end of the range of EUR 34 to 42 million). It is not possible to quantify the newly expected level of EBIT until more specific figures on business development are available for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Performance-linked compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in income. The revenue effect in the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to around 15.6 million euros.
MLP published its EBIT forecast in an ad hoc release on April 27, 2020 and specified a range of EUR 34 to 42 million for the financial year 2020. The expectation of reaching the upper end of this range was then substantiated in a further ad hoc release on July 23, 2020.
The online press and analyst conference will be held as scheduled on February 25, 2021.
Performance-linked compensation and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:
https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/
Contact/notifying person:
Jan Berg
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 6222 308 4595
Email: jan.berg@mlp.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1158326
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1158326 04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
