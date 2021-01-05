

London, UK, 4 January 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), increases its Q4 2020 revenue outlook.



On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to US$441 million.



The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021.



The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.



Contact:



Jose Cano



Director, Investor Relations



jose.cano@diasemi.com



+44(0)1793756961







About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management"s current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.















