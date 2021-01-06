The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 05, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 30 dec 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

52.931,00

52.931,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

574.589,00

574.583,25

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.544,00

2.544,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

82,00

82,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.489,98

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Physical Delivery

Swap

38.656,00

38.656,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

3.691,00

3.690,96

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

111.214,00

111.214,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

41,00

41,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

696.646,00

696.646,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

452.636,00

452.631,47

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

541.666,00

541.660,58

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,75%

0,00%

0,00%

0,20%

2,55%

Voting rights

2,75%

0,00%

0,00%

0,20%

2,55%



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=103607