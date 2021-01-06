The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 01, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 29 dec 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

815.752,00

815.743,84

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.545,00

2.545,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

3.691,00

3.690,96

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

111.182,00

111.182,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

28.328,00

28.327,72

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

858.763,00

858.754,41

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

696.646,00

696.646,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

595.150,00

595.144,05

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

52.678,00

52.678,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

38.589,00

38.589,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.489,98

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

41,00

41,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,06 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,37 %

2,69 %

Voting rights

3,06 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,37 %

2,69 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=103574