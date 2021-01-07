

Berlin, January 6, 2021 - Today, the management board of Delivery Hero ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders" subscription rights.



The Company intends to issue up to 9,442,965 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to approximately 4.7% of the Company"s share capital and to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for general corporate purposes and to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.



The placement price per New Share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding which will start with immediate effect. The New Shares will be solely offered to institutional investors.



The New Shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero"s shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.







