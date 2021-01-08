DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
2021. január 07., csütörtök, 17:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
ZUG, Switzerland; 7 January 2021 - The Board of Directors of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Wien: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, has resolved a capital increase excluding the subscription rights of the existing shareholders.
SunMirror intends to carry out a capital increase in the volume of up to CHF 70,000,000 by issuing of up to 1,000,000 new shares at a price of CHF 70 per share. The new shares will be offered to select, institutional strategic investors for subscription in a private placement. SunMirror is already experiencing brisk demand from institutional investors. The company plans to use the funds from the capital increase to expand its portfolio and business activities in tier-one jurisdictions, such as Australia and highly accretive Europe. The capital increase, lead by Opus Capital Switzerland AG, is expected to be closed in February 2021 when the shares shall also be admitted to the regulated markets of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange followed by inclusion into trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Xetra. An introduction onto the London Stock Exchange is planned for the 2nd Quarter 2021.
