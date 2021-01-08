





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Street:

Oranienburger Straße 70

Postal code:

10117

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone

Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Jan 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.49 %

5.55 %

9.04 %

199377935

Previous notification

4.47 %

4.52 %

9.00 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

6954330

0.00 %

3.49 %

Total

6954330

3.49 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Convertible Bonds

23.01.2027

09.01.2027

2618367

1.31 %

Convertible Bonds

15.01.2028

02.01.2028

1943279

0.97 %

Call Options

21.01.2022

21.01.2022

285000

0.14 %

Call Options

18.03.2022

18.03.2022

500000

0.25 %

Call Options

19.03.2021

19.03.2021

500000

0.25 %

Call Options

17.06.2022

17.06.2022

250000

0.13 %

Call Options

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

770000

0.39 %





Total

6866646

3.44 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Bullet Swaps

02.06.2022

N/A

Cash

36934

0.02 %

Bullet Swaps

03.06.2022

N/A

Cash

47146

0.02 %

Bullet Swaps

04.06.2022

N/A

Cash

167970

0.08 %

Bullet Swaps

09.06.2022

N/A

Cash

75389

0.04 %

Bullet Swaps

10.06.2022

N/A

Cash

6392

0.00 %

Bullet Swaps

11.06.2022

N/A

Cash

20672

0.01 %

Bullet Swaps

14.06.2022

N/A

Cash

73269

0.04 %

Bullet Swaps

15.06.2022

N/A

Cash

95222

0.05 %

Bullet Swaps

16.06.2022

N/A

Cash

116837

0.06 %

Bullet Swaps

17.06.2022

N/A

Cash

77551

0.04 %

Bullet Swaps

22.06.2022

N/A

Cash

23265

0.01 %

Bullet Swaps

28.06.2022

N/A

Cash

98000

0.05 %

Bullet Swaps

29.06.2022

N/A

Cash

63673

0.03 %

Bullet Swaps

04.07.2022

N/A

Cash

69016

0.03 %

Bullet Swaps

22.01.2024

N/A

Cash

1224083

0.61 %

Bullet Swaps

04.02.2024

N/A

Cash

2000668

1.00 %







Total

4196087

2.10 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners, LP

%

%

6.54 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Wavefront, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

6.54 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Thebes Partners, LP

%

%

%

Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

6.54 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners, LP

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

6.54 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Cardinal, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long Only, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital, LP

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP

%

%

6.54 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Luxor Management, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Group, LP

%

%

6.54 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

07 Jan 2021



