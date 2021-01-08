DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.01.2021 / 18:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.49 %
|5.55 %
|9.04 %
|199377935
|Previous notification
|4.47 %
|4.52 %
|9.00 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|6954330
|0.00 %
|3.49 %
|Total
|6954330
|3.49 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible Bonds
|23.01.2027
|09.01.2027
|2618367
|1.31 %
|Convertible Bonds
|15.01.2028
|02.01.2028
|1943279
|0.97 %
|Call Options
|21.01.2022
|21.01.2022
|285000
|0.14 %
|Call Options
|18.03.2022
|18.03.2022
|500000
|0.25 %
|Call Options
|19.03.2021
|19.03.2021
|500000
|0.25 %
|Call Options
|17.06.2022
|17.06.2022
|250000
|0.13 %
|Call Options
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|770000
|0.39 %
|
|
|Total
|6866646
|3.44 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Bullet Swaps
|02.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|36934
|0.02 %
|Bullet Swaps
|03.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|47146
|0.02 %
|Bullet Swaps
|04.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|167970
|0.08 %
|Bullet Swaps
|09.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|75389
|0.04 %
|Bullet Swaps
|10.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|6392
|0.00 %
|Bullet Swaps
|11.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|20672
|0.01 %
|Bullet Swaps
|14.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|73269
|0.04 %
|Bullet Swaps
|15.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|95222
|0.05 %
|Bullet Swaps
|16.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|116837
|0.06 %
|Bullet Swaps
|17.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|77551
|0.04 %
|Bullet Swaps
|22.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|23265
|0.01 %
|Bullet Swaps
|28.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|98000
|0.05 %
|Bullet Swaps
|29.06.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|63673
|0.03 %
|Bullet Swaps
|04.07.2022
|N/A
|Cash
|69016
|0.03 %
|Bullet Swaps
|22.01.2024
|N/A
|Cash
|1224083
|0.61 %
|Bullet Swaps
|04.02.2024
|N/A
|Cash
|2000668
|1.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|4196087
|2.10 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Wavefront, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Thebes Partners, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Qena Capital Partners, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Cardinal, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Long Only, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Group, LP
| %
| %
|6.54 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
