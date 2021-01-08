DGAP-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








07.01.2021 / 18:33



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure










  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 07 Jan 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:


208,820,900














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
