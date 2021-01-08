DGAP-CMS: BHW Bausparkasse AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BHW Bausparkasse AG


BHW Bausparkasse AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BHW Bausparkasse AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













Language: English
Company: BHW Bausparkasse AG

Lubahnstraße 2

31789 Hameln

Germany
Internet: www.bhw.de





 
