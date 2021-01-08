DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. január 08., péntek, 15:15







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








08.01.2021 / 15:15



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2021

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2021/q2/de/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: http://report.basf.com/2021/q2/en/













08.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1159422  08.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159422&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum