BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2021Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2021/q1/de/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 29, 2021Address: http://report.basf.com/2021/q1/en/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 27, 2021Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2021/q3/de/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 27, 2021Address: http://report.basf.com/2021/q3/en/

























