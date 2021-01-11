DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer AG releases financial update - strong finish to 2020
2021. január 11., hétfő, 07:00
TeamViewer AG releases financial update - strong finish to 2020
- FY 2020 total billings including Ubimax of around EUR 460m
- FY 2020 organic billings ahead of guidance with around EUR 456m
- Q4 2020 total billings grew 32% at constant currencies
- Strong enterprise business in Q4 2020; 1,885 enterprise customers at year-end (+170%)
- Continued subscriber growth to more than 584 thousand at year-end
Goppingen, 11 January 2021 - According to preliminary figures, TeamViewer AG experienced strong demand during the fourth quarter 2020. Q4 total billings grew 32% at constant currencies and were driven by strong new business due to the company"s expanded global sales coverage and broadened solutions portfolio coupled with high renewals. While the total subscriber base grew to 584 thousand by year-end (31 December 2019: 464 thousand), the number of enterprise customers with annual contract value above EUR 10,000 increased by 227 to 1,885 during Q4 (31 December 2019: 698) as a result of continued strong Solution Sales in the enterprise segment.
TeamViewer expects full year 2020 billings of around EUR 460m and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 56%. These preliminary figures include the contribution of Ubimax GmbH and its subsidiaries ("Ubimax") which were acquired by TeamViewer in 2020 and will be fully consolidated in 2020. Excluding Ubimax, the company expects organic billings of around EUR 456m ahead of guidance (EUR 450 - 455m). TeamViewer will publish its full Q4 and preliminary FY 2020 results (unaudited) on 9 February 2021.
Stefan Gaiser, CFO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased with the performance in the fourth quarter which concludes a remarkable year in TeamViewer"s history. For 2021 we remain very confident to continue our growth path built on a clear strategy, leading technology, and valuable solutions for our customers."
###
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company"s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer"s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
