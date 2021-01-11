



Relief, NeuroRx, und Quantum Leap geben die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in die I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie bekannt

















Relief, NeuroRx, und Quantum Leap geben die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in die I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie bekannt

Genf, Schweiz und Radnor, PA, USA, 11. Januar 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" oder "das Unternehmen"), NeuroRx, Inc. und die Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative ("Quantum Leap" oder "QLHC") aus San Francisco geben heute bekannt, dass NeuroRx und QLHC eine Vereinbarung zur Beteiligung an klinischen Studien eingegangen sind, in deren Rahmen ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in die klinische I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie aufgenommen wird. Quantum Leap ist der Sponsor der I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie, einer Plattform-Studie, die mehrere Wirkstoffe zur Behandlung von Patienten untersucht, die an einer kritischen COVID-19-Erkrankung leiden und in der Klinik oder sogar auf der Intensivstation betreut werden. ZYESAMI(TM) ist einer der ersten Wirkstoffkandidaten gegen Atemversagen bei Patienten mit einer kritischen COVID-19-Erkrankung, der in die klinische Studie aufgenommen wird.

Die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) in die I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie folgt einem Aufruf des US-Gesundheitsministeriums ("U.S. Department of Health and Human Services", HHS) und des US-Verteidigungsministeriums ("Department of Defense"), Wirkstoffkandidaten zu untersuchen, die die am schwersten von einer akuten COVID-19-Erkankung betroffenen Patienten adressieren können. ZYESAMI(TM) wurde von der US-Zulassungsbehörde FDA ("U.S. Food & Drug Administration") der Fast-Track-Status zur Behandlung von Patienten mit einer kritischen COVID-19-Erkankung mit Atemversagen erteilt.

Im Dezember 2020 ließ Dr. Robert Kadlec, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response des HHS, in einem öffentlichen Statement verlauten: "Im Rahmen unserer Partnerschaft bei der Operation Warp Speed haben wir fieberhaft mit der privaten Wirtschaft daran gearbeitet, Behandlungen zur Reduzierung der Hospitalisierungsrate zu entwickeln und zur Verfügung zu stellen - entweder indem sie eine Verkürzung des Klinikaufenthaltes bewirken oder indem Patienten mit milden bis mittelschweren COVID-19-Infektionen damit behandelt werden, noch bevor sie ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert werden müssen. Und obwohl wir bedeutende Fortschritte machen, besteht nach wie vor ein dringender Bedarf nach Therapien, die das Leben der am schwersten betroffenen Patienten retten, nämlich die, die auf Intensivstationen liegen oder auf künstliche Beatmung angewiesen sind."

I-SPY ist eine klinische Plattform-Studie, die ein ähnliches Studiendesign verwendet wie konventionelle klinische Studien. Sie vergleicht jedoch verschiedene Prüfpräparate in Kombination mit Standardtherapien. Die Studie verfolgt das Ziel, möglichst schnell die Wirkstoffe zu identifizieren, die eine große Auswirkung darauf haben, den Schweregrad der Erkrankung zu mindern, einschließlich einer Reduzierung der Sterblichkeit, einer Reduzierung oder Vermeidung von künstlicher Beatmung und weiterer langfristiger Ko-Morbiditäten. Die Patienten erhalten eines von mehreren untersuchten Produkten, und die Ergebnisse werden dann mit der aktuellen Standardtherapie verglichen.

"Wir freuen uns sehr auf die Zusammenarbeit mit NeuroRx, einem innovativen Unternehmen, das Wirkstoffe entwickelt, die ein großes Potenzial besitzen, die Genesungszeit und Sterblichkeit von schwerkranken COVID-19-Patienten signifikant zu verbessern", sagte Dr. Laura Esserman, eine der Hauptprüfärzte der I-SPY-COVID-19-Studie. "Unser adaptives Plattform-Design ist ein ideales Format im Anschluss an eine klinische Studie, die auf eine Wirksamkeit einzelner Prüfpräparate hindeutet. Wir haben damit die Möglichkeit, die Bedeutung dieser Hinweise unabhängig zu verifizieren. Gleichzeitig können wir auch kurzfristig verschiedene Darreichungsformen untersuchen, was in einer Pandemie entscheidend ist."

"Wir - NeuroRx zusammen mit unserem Partner Relief - fühlen uns geehrt, dass Quantum Leap ZYESAMI(TM) für die Aufnahme in die I-SPY-Plattform-Studie ausgewählt hat. Das ermöglicht uns, zusätzlich zu den Daten über die Gabe von intravenösem Aviptadil im Rahmen unserer kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Phase-2b/3-Studie, auch Daten über die Gabe von inhaliertem Aviptadil zur Behandlung von kritischem COVID-19 zu generieren. Darüber hinaus erhoffen wir uns, in einer zweiten Phase-2b/3-Studie zu demonstrieren, dass Aviptadil in einer anwendungsfreundlicheren Darreichungsform gegeben werden kann und einen klinischen Nutzen in Patienten zeigt, die ihre Medikation selbst anwenden und inhalieren können", erklärte Prof. Dr. med. Jonathan Javitt, CEO und Chairman von NeuroRx.

ÜBER ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil)

ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) ist eine Formulierung des vasoaktiven intestinalen Polypeptids (VIP), die auf der Grundlage von Dr. Sami Saids Originalarbeit an der Stony Brook University entwickelt wurde und für die Stony Brook im Jahr 2001 von der FDA eine "Orphan Drug Designation" erhielt. Es ist bekannt, dass VIP in der Lunge hoch konzentriert ist, wo es die Replikation des Coronavirus hemmt, die Bildung von entzündlichen Zytokinen blockiert, den Zelltod verhindert und die Produktion von Tensiden hochreguliert. Die FDA hat für die intravenöse und inhalative Verabreichung von Aviptadil zur Behandlung von COVID-19 eine Zulassung zur klinischen Prüfung ("Investigational New Drug"(IND-)Zulassung) und darüber hinaus eine Fast-Track-Kennzeichnung erteilt. ZYESAMI wird in zwei Placebo-kontrollierten klinischen US-amerikanischen Phase-2b/3-Studien zur Behandlung von COVID-19-bedingter Atemnot untersucht. Seit Juli 2020 wurden mehr als 300 Patienten mit schwerer Form einer COVID-19-Erkrankung und Atemversagen im Rahmen der von der FDA genehmigten Protokolle mit RLF-100(TM) (randomisiert und "Expanded Access") behandelt. Informationen zum Härtefallprogramm ("Expanded Access Protocol") von RLF-100(TM) finden Sie hier: https://www.neurorxpharma.com/our-services/rlf-100.

ÜBER RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS AG

Relief fokussiert sich primär auf klinische Projekte auf Basis von natürlich vorkommenden Molekülen (Peptide oder Proteine), die bereits eine längere klinische Entwicklung und Anwendung am Patienten durchlaufen haben oder für deren Entwicklung es starke wissenschaftliche Gründe gibt. Das Unternehmen konzentriert sich derzeit auf die Entwicklung von neuen Möglichkeiten zur Behandlung von Atemwegserkrankungen. Der Lead-Wirkstoffkandidat von Relief, RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil), wird in zwei Placebo-kontrollierten US-Phase-2b/3-Studien zur Behandlung von COVID-19-bedingten akutem Lungenversagen getestet. Relief besitzt Patente in den USA und mehreren anderen Ländern, die mögliche Formulierungen von RLF-100(TM) abdecken.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX unter dem Symbol RLF gelistet und wird in den USA an der OTCQB unter dem Symbol RLFTF gehandelt.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

Follow us on LinkedIn.

ÜBER NEURORX INC.

NeuroRx verfügt über insgesamt mehr als 100 Jahre Erfahrung in der Arzneimittelentwicklung und wird von ehemaligen Führungskräften von AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer und, PPD, geleitet. Über ihre Arbeit an ZYESAMI(TM) (vormals RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) hinaus, dem eine Fast-Track-Kennzeichnung erteilt wurde, hat NeuroRx mit NRX-101 einen weiteren Kandidaten in der Pipeline. Für diesen Wirkstoff hat das Unternehmen "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" und ein "Special Protocol Agreement" zur Entwicklung für die Behandlung von suizidaler bipolarer Depression erhalten. NRX-101 befindet sich derzeit in Phase 3 der klinischen Entwicklung. Das Management Team des Unternehmens wird von Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, geleitet, der als Gesundheitsberater bei vier US Präsidenten tätig war und gemeinsam mit Robert Besthof, MIM, ehemals Global Vice President (Commercial) für Pfizers Geschäftsbereich Neurowissenschaften und Schmerz, an bedeutenden Entwicklungsprojekten für Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis und Mannkind gearbeitet hat. Das Unternehmen hat kürzlich bekanntgegeben, einen Zusammenschluss mit Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) zu planen und anschließend an der NASDAQ als NRXP handeln zu wollen.

ÜBER QUANTUM LEAP HEALTHCARE COLLABORATIVE

Die Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative ist eine gemeinnützige Organisation nach 501(c)(3), die 2005 als Kooperation zwischen medizinischen Forschern der Universität von Kalifornien in San Francisco, akademisch-medizinischen Zentren und klinischen Forschern in den ganzen USA, der Pharma-Industrie und führenden technologischen Unternehmen im Gesundheitswesen gegründet wurde. Ihre Vision ist es, vielversprechende High-Impact-Forschung in klinische Prozesse und Systemtechnik zu integrieren. Dies soll zu einem verbesserten Datenmanagement und verbesserten Informationssystemen, einem besseren Zugang zu Matching und Sponsoring für klinische Studien führen und einen größeren Nutzen für Anbieter, Patienten und Forscher gewährleisten. Das Ziel ist es, Patientenleben zu retten und zu verbessernl. Quantum Lead bietet Sponsoring und überwacht die I-SPY-Studien in operativer, finanzieller und regulatorischer Hinsicht. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.QuantumLeapHealth.org.

ABOUT BIG ROCK PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Big Rock"s management team includes Richard Ackerman, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Bennett Kim, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director. Big Rock"s common stock, units, rights and warrants are quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols BRPA, BRPAU, BRPAR and BRPAW, respectively.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This document relates to a proposed transaction between NeuroRx and Big Rock. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Big Rock intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 ("Registration Statement"), which will include a proxy statement for the solicitation of Big Rock shareholder approval, a prospectus for the offer and sale of Big Rock securities in the transaction and a consent solicitation statement of NeuroRx, and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Big Rock and NeuroRx as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF BIG ROCK AND NEURORX ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, proxy statement, prospectus and other documents containing important information about Big Rock and NeuroRx once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Big Rock will post information regarding the proposed transaction promptly at www.bigrockpartners.com. An investor presentation has been furnished by Big Rock to the SEC on a current report on Form 8-K, which can be viewed at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov and www.bigrockpartners.com. Big Rock intends to use its website as additional means of disclosing information to investors, the media, and others interested in Big Rock. It is possible that certain information that Big Rock posts to its website could be deemed material information, and Big Rock encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Big Rock to review the business and financial information that Big Rock posts on its website as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Big Rock, NeuroRx and EarlyBirdCapital and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Big Rock"s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and securityholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Big Rock"s directors and officers in Big Rock"s filings with the SEC, including the forthcoming proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus statement. You may obtain a free copy of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither Big Rock, NeuroRx nor any of their respective affiliates makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release. This press release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering the proposed transaction discussed herein. It is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed transaction.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between NeuroRx, Inc. and Big Rock, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the drugs under development by NeuroRx and the markets in which it operates. Big Rock"s and NeuroRx"s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "aspire," "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "could," "should," "believe(s)," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "future," "opportunity," "strategy," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Big Rock"s and NeuroRx"s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Big Rock"s and NeuroRx"s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the approvals, timing, and ability to complete the proposed business combination, which may adversely affect the trading price of Big Rock"s securities; (2) Big Rock"s ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market prior to the closing of the proposed business combination; (3) the combined company"s continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market after closing of the proposed business combination; (4) the benefits of the proposed business combination, including future financial and operating results of the combined company; (5) the inherent uncertainty associated with the FDA approval process; (6) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of NeuroRx as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction described therein and herein; (7) costs related to the proposed business combination; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the impact of COVID-19 or other adverse public health developments; and (11) other risks and uncertainties that will be detailed in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and registration statement to be filed on Form S-4 with the SEC and as indicated from time to time in Big Rock"s filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Big Rock and NeuroRx caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Big Rock and NeuroRx caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Big Rock nor NeuroRx undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

