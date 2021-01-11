DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded guidance for FY2021
2021. január 11., hétfő, 07:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Fyber announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 &
The Company expects to maintain double digit revenue growth for the current year and therefore upgrades the guidance for 2021 to a revenue between €275 million and €300 million, with a net revenue** between €55 million and €60 million at an adjusted EBITDA* of €10 million (previous guidance: revenue above €250 million, positive adjusted EBITDA*).
The impact on the Company"s business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released on the new operating system iOS14 are uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the Annual Report 2020 on 28 April 2021.
*Adjusted EBITDA is defined on page 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company"s website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations..
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159568
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1159568 11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
