Berlin, January 11, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG ("DEAG" or the "Company"), ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, ticker symbol: LOUD) plans to withdraw from the stock exchange ("Delisting"). For this purpose, the management board of DEAG around Prof. Peter Schwenkow has agreed today with DEAG"s largest single shareholder, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. ("Apeiron") and its bidder company (Musai Capital Ltd., "Bidder"), on the submission of a public delisting-takeover offer as a requirement for the Delisting.



In the course of the planned Delisting, it is intended to retain the Company"s legal form as a stock corporation. All members of the management board will also accompany DEAG on its further growth trajectory. Furthermore, all existing contracts with employees, service providers and artists shall remain in full force and effect.



The withdrawal from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange requires a prior public delisting-takeover offer to the shareholders of DEAG, so that all shareholders can still sell their shares prior to the Delisting. The Bidder, in accordance with the agreement entered into, has today announced such an offer with a consideration in cash, calculated according to the volume-weighted average share prices of the last three and the last six months as required by law for a delisting-takeover offer. According to the Bidder"s calculation, this price is currently EUR 3.07 per DEAG share. The final price will be published by the Bidder in the offer document after confirmation by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). As a delisting-takeover offer, the offer will not be subject to any closing conditions.



Apeiron as well as other existing shareholders of the Company have further agreed on the key terms of a shareholders" agreement. On the basis of the shareholders" agreement, subject to the successful closing of the transaction, they will exercise joint control over DEAG. In the agreement with DEAG, Apeiron and the Bidder have further committed to support DEAG"s further growth strategy after termination of the stock exchange listing.



