DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: publishes preliminary financials for FY 2020 and upgrades guidance for 2021
2021. január 11., hétfő, 08:30
Fyber N.V. publishes preliminary financials for FY 2020 and upgrades guidance for 2021
- Preliminary financials for Q4 2020: Revenue of €89 million, up 145% compared to Q4 2019; adjusted EBITDA of €5 million
- Preliminary financials FY 2020: Revenue of €210 million, a plus of 76% compared to 2019; adjusted EBITDA of €5 million
- Upgraded guidance for FY 2021: Expecting revenue between €275 million and €300 million and adjusted EBITDA of €10 million
Berlin, 11 January 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its upgraded guidance for the full year 2021 based on strong preliminary results for 2020 and the continued growth in the Company"s core areas of business - programmatic trading and video advertising.
Fyber delivered the strongest Q4 in company history
According to preliminary figures, Fyber"s revenue amounted to €210 million in 2020 (+76% compared to €119 million in 2019). The main drivers of growth include revenue from programmatic advertising, which grew more than 115% year-over-year ("YoY") to around €170 million and a major uptick in programmatic video advertising, which accounted for roughly one third of overall business. The growth stems from scaling up Fyber"s activity with leading mobile gaming companies, across both existing and newly acquired clients.
The net revenue amounted to €45 million, bringing the preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to €5 million.
Upgraded guidance for 2021
While the economic effects of COVID-19 remain subject to some degree of uncertainty, Fyber built up a strong pipeline of new client prospects for 2021 and is confident it will report continued growth in its operational and financial results.
As the timing and impact of Apple"s anticipated privacy changes remain uncertain as of today, this is not accounted for in the current guidance. Fyber continues its product and business initiatives to minimize any impact stemming from these policy changes.
Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber, commented: "2020 brough about unique challenges and significant uncertainty, and Fyber"s success in navigating these challenges is a true testament of the resilience and diversity of our business. Through product enhancement and partnerships with leading mobile gaming companies, we were able to grow video revenue contribution from a modest baseline to over 30% of our annual total. Mobile gaming is an exciting and fast-growing ecosystem, and this publisher vertical accounts for the majority of Fyber"s revenue, with the US market driving the lion"s share of our growth. We are especially proud to have exceeded our initial revenue and profitability goals, delivering consistent profitability during this uniquely challenging year. We will continue to follow our strategy of winning for our clients through product innovation and excellent service, while expanding our partner network to unlock diverse opportunities, and further fuel our long-term growth."
About Fyber
Fyber is a global technology company, developing a next-generation monetization platform for mobile app publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, programmatic, and video to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app economy. Fyber has seven global offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, Seoul, and Beijing. It is publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FBEN. To learn more, visit www.fyber.com.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159570
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1159570 11.01.2021
