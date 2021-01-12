

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 12th Interim Report





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 11 January 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021, a total of 20,496 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 4 January 2021 to 8 January 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

04.01.2021

4,309

4.9429

21,298.82

05.01.2021

4,085

4.9955

20,406.60

06.01.2021

3,996

4.9900

19,940.00

07.01.2021

4,000

5.0672

20,268.80

08.01.2021

4,106

5.0707

20,820.20

Total

20,496

5.0124

102,734.42



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 8 January 2021 amounts to 273,023.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:



Dr Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com