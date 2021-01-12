MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 4, 2021 until and including January 8, 2021, a number of 28,109 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2021 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

04.01.2021

5,823

5.4112

05.01.2021

4,664

5.5655

06.01.2021

4,500

5.6866

07.01.2021

6,469

5.7473

08.01.2021

6,653

5.7222



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.



(www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 4, 2021 until and including January 8, 2021 amounts to 28,109 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.