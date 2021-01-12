DGAP-DD: METRO AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.01.2021


























1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Euenheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

METRO AG


b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of METRO AG that has been performed via a share portfolio held together with the husband, Mr Hendrik Brunner.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.12 EUR 9512.80 EUR
10.12 EUR 8602.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 14428.13 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 5416.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.1196 EUR 101196.0600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAG














Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
