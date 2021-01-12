





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















11.01.2021 / 19:24









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Andrea

Last name(s):

Euenheim



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

METRO AG





b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000BFB0019





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of METRO AG that has been performed via a share portfolio held together with the husband, Mr Hendrik Brunner.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.105 EUR





7578.75 EUR



10.105 EUR





7578.75 EUR



10.105 EUR





7578.75 EUR



10.12 EUR





9512.80 EUR



10.12 EUR





8602.00 EUR



10.125 EUR





14428.13 EUR



10.125 EUR





10125.00 EUR



10.125 EUR





10125.00 EUR



10.125 EUR





10125.00 EUR



10.125 EUR





10125.00 EUR



10.125 EUR





5416.88 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.1196 EUR





101196.0600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-07; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAG



