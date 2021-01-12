



DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc





/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision













Media and Games Invest plc: plans to relocate the company"s registered office to Luxembourg and announces new game-launches for the coming quarters

















11.01.2021 / 22:29









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MGI plans to relocate the company"s registered office to Luxembourg and announces new game-launches for the coming quarters

Media and Games Invest Group ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) plans to relocate its domicile to Luxembourg. The Board of Directors is convinced that this is the logical next step to support further reputation and growth of MGI and has decided to initiate all necessary steps for the relocation. Due to the high complexity of relocating the registered office of a listed company, the Board is targeting a relocation as of January 1, 2022. The final decision on the relocation will be made by the shareholders in a shareholders meeting. The relocation is based on the request of several investors and also potential investors that have an issue with Malta, the current jurisdiction of the company. As such the board expects that a relocation will open MGI to broader investor groups, that are currently not allowed to invest in Maltese companies and also help the reputation of MGI in general. As a first step, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the shareholders in a shareholder meeting to be convened at short notice to change the current legal form of a Public Limited Liability Company ("plc") into that of a Societas Europaea ("SE").

"Our experience with Malta is positive and we have seen many governance changes in Malta, however, many investors still have an issue with Malta. We even encountered potential investors that told us that they cannot invest into MGI as their statutes don"t allow investments in Maltese companies. As we are a global company and also want to continue to grow internationally, we are not tied to Malta and can relocate. We selected Luxembourg being a very international accepted domicile, as well as having an excellent reputation on the capital market while also enabling us to keep most of our legal structures and governance in place." says Remco Westermann, CEO.

As announced in the ad-hoc it was also decided in line with the objective to further professionalize and profitably grow MGI to enable the creation of B-shares for future capital increases, which has together with the relocation been approved by the shareholders of MGI. Furthermore it was decided to launch an ESOP program, to ensure a stronger position of MGI in the labor market, for hiring and retaining key employees.

"We are looking forward to 2021 with a strong pipeline of substantial content updates for our games portfolio as well as additional launches of newly licensed games combined with executing further M&A growth. After an outstanding 2020 with exceptional growth, MGI started strong into 2021 and signed several new game licenses with further focus on mobile games. There are especially two mobile game launches that we are planning for the first half year of 2021 that we would like to emphasize." says Remco Westermann CEO.

"Golf Champions - Swing of Glory" : MGI"s gaming segment consolidated under the roof of gamigo has acquired the worldwide development and publishing rights of the mobile game "Golf Champions - Swing of Glory" from top Canadian developer Behavior Interactive (among others also the developer of Dead by Daylight). Golf Champions is a competitive, free-to-play mobile game in which players compete in leagues. Players unlock different golf characters and can improve their skills as they compete against each other. In the end, the best golfers will meet in the strongest league. The monetization is based on in-game item sales and in-game advertising, in close cooperation with MGI"s Media Unit.

"Heroes of Twilight" : gamigo has also acquired the worldwide licensing rights for the mobile game "Heroes of Twilight". The competitive and turn-based role-play game is characterized by a dynamic day and night change, which means that the characters and the game environment can change unexpectedly at any time. The free-to-play game is the sequel to the multiple award-winning Little Lords of Twilight and thus has a strong existing fanbase.

For more information, please contact:



Sören Barz, Head of Investor Relations



Phone: +49 170 376 9571



Mail: soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group



Web: www.mgi.group

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm



Phone: +46707472741



Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edictor, IR contact Frankfurt



Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51



Mail: mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Important Information



This release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in MGI in any jurisdiction, neither from MGI nor from someone else.



This release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Unites States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under applicable EU law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company"s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company"s and the group"s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

Information to distributors



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in MGI have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in MGI may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in MGI offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in MGI is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Directed Share Issue.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in MGI.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in MGI and determining appropriate distribution channels.